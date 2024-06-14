Summerland resident captures video of snake clamping onto another in their backyard

Contributed Sylvia Pawlitzki

Two snakes were spotted in an interesting position on Tuesday afternoon when one snake clamped in his mouth half way down another's body.

The pair of believed Great Basin Gopher Snakes were seen in Summerland in the Cedar Avenue area.

Sylvia Pawlitzki posted the video, which appears to be of the two snakes which are native to the area, on Facebook. Comments from multiple people suggested the snakes do this while mating and that it is a rare site to see.

Pawlitzki shared over messenger that she saw the snakes while she was taking a break from landscaping.

"I had leaned back in my lounger and something made me open my eyes. These two snakes were right beside me at the top of my retaining wall. One with a firm mouth clamp halfway down the other’s body. The other one was quickly pulling it back and forth across our newly seeded lawn. I jumped out of my chair pretty quick! It was very fascinating, I’d never seen this species before," she added.

Often people will mistake the Great Basin gopher snake, also known as the bull snake, for the rattlesnake since it is similar in appearance. When approached, the gopher snake will intentionally mimic rattlesnakes.

Snakes are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act, meaning it is illegal to injure, kill or remove them from the wild.

Whether people are hiking in the hills, working outside, or playing in the dry Southern Interior of BC, snake encounters can be expected from April through October, when snakes are active.