Photo: Jim Cooper

The Western Canada Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be holding its annual show at the docks of the Penticton Yacht Club this weekend.

On Saturday, June 15, the public are welcome to check out the multiple wooden power boats that will be on display, with origins dating back to the early 1900s from builders like Chris Craft, Century, and Dodge.

The boats will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.