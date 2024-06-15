Costly repairs needed for aging historic vessel in Penticton

Photo: SS Sicamous Society

One of Penticton's iconic lakeside attractions needs some TLC to the tune of $45,000, a cost city council will ponder at an upcoming meeting.

On Tuesday, council will receive a report from the SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society outlining work that may need to be done to the SS Naramata, a registered historic ship located west of the Sicamous on Okanagan Lake that was built in 1914.

The society says it is clear the 110-year-old steam-tug vessel needs some help, and they in turn need help nailing down the scope of the work.

In order to get a full look at needed repairs and build an engineering report, the Naramata will need to be lifted out of the water.

"Preliminary pricing has been received by all required trade professionals with an estimated cost of approximately $50,000 to complete the initial investigatory work with final repair costs to be determined once the preliminary work has been completed," reads a staff report.

"Initial rough order of magnitude estimated final repair costs are thought to be between $1M - $3M. The SS Sicamous Society has committed to contributing $5,000 towards the preliminary work."

City staff are recommending the $45K be granted to the society, bringing them to their initial $50K need, but also note that there are other pricy unfunded projects at the SS Sicamous site, including a repainting and hazardous material abatement on the main vessel, priced out at $1.2 to $1.5M.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday. The alternative staff have presented is to "not proceed with the required design and engineering work and begin exploring the options for decommissioning and disposal of the SS Naramata vessel."