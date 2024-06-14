Penticton Sportsplex fix suddenly much pricier after legal issues with contractor

Photo: Penticton Sportsplex file photo.

Penticton city council will soon ponder spending more than half a million dollars more than originally budgeted to extend the life of the Sportsplex, due to a failed contractor agreement.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will deliberate a staff recommendation to at $580,000 to the currently-budgeted $300,000 slated for a new insulated Sportsplex roof.

Staff estimate the move would add 15 or more years to the usability of the complex.

“The roof of the Sportsplex needs repairing, as it continues to leak and is simply coming to the end of its life,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s director of community services.

“This project has taken longer than expected, with some unfortunate delays, but the option of new fabric and insulation will provide users with a safe and dry facility for years to come.”

The city reports that while the project was intended to begin in 2023. issues with the contractor “including a failure to attend the scheduled delivery and installation” led to "legal intervention."

Fabric was delivered and city staff needed to find a contractor to install it, but according to Johnson, contractors were "unwilling to provide a warranty for material they did not provide and also recommended insulation be installed."

That left staff with a conundrum — install fabric without a warranty, or take the loss and start from scratch with a new contractor who will provide more fabric supply and insulation, plus the new roof.

“Our focus was on how we can extend the life of the facility and provide a proper environment for user groups and that’s why we’re recommending a new contractor supply material and also install insulation,” said Johnson.

“We know the lack of insulation played a part in the deterioration of the roof and proceeding without a warranty is not a responsible use of taxpayer dollars. The Sportsplex is an integral part of the community and we believe this to be the most effective way to move forward and ensure the site’s continued success.”

There is only $300,000 remaining in the capital budget for this project, so council will be asked to approve an additional $580,000.

Council will discuss the matter, including potentially asking for further information, at Tuesday's open meeting.