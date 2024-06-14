Penticton's sculpture walk refreshed for new season

Photo: Contributed 'Natural Transitions" by William Frymire.

Penticton's public art sculpture exhibit has swapped out its installations for the season with all new pieces.

The annual exhibit, which has run since 2016, sees original sculptures presented in prominent places in the downtown core. The pieces are on loan from the artists for one year.

"This annual program enhances the vibrancy and connectivity of our downtown,” said Joanne Malar, the city's manager of recreation, arts and culture.

“We look forward to the unique creations each year while supporting accessible art that transforms public spaces. Everyone is welcome to explore the sculptures and encouraged to watch for other opportunities to get involved with this exhibit. Stay tuned for Peoples Choice Awards voting details for this year’s exhibit and an artist talk and forum in the coming months.”

This year features artists from all around the province. They will be on display through April 2025.

Find a map, photos and details about each piece online here.