Conservation officers warn public after injured black bear attacks hunter

The BC Conservation Officer Service has sent out a public advisory about a bear attack in the rural Summerland area.

The animal was injured in the incident and has not been found, so may be wounded somewhere in the area.

At approximately. 8 a.m. on Thursday, a man was hunting with another individual in the McNulty Forest Service Road area near Agur Lake when he shot a black bear.

After approaching the bear, thinking it was dead, it suddenly reared up and attacked.

The man fired another shot but the bear fled and is still missing. The man had non life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers conducted a sweep of the area for several hours once the incident had been reported in the afternoon, but could not find the bear.

It is unknown whether the bear is alive or dead, but COs continue to search.

In the meantime, people should avoid the area.

