Discovery House hosting annual Father’s Day event to celebrate family connection

Casey Richardson

This Father’s Day, a Penticton recovery resource society will celebrate the work done to "return fathers to children and sons to families.”

Discovery House will be hosting its annual event at the Skaha Lake Ball Courts on Sunday.

The society said the event “celebrates that no matter the journey any man has taken in life, he deserves the chance to come home, celebrate the joys of recovery, and feel a sense of belonging.”

The local men’s addiction recovery house has been in operation since 2007 and runs three separate residences in Penticton as part of its recovery treatment program, which keeps its members connected as they move into new stages.

The organization has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction and return to being productive members of society.

Since Discovery House is operated on community support as government and grant funding does not cover the majority of their costs, this is also a key fundraising event for the organization.

Members of the house come to celebrate with their family members, joining in on the dunk tank, the ball hockey tournament, and a kid zone with activities and games.

“Getting people together with their kids, families, and parents is important. Having family in your life in recovery is a huge factor,” fundraising coordinator Richard Thompson said.

“Connection is huge. Connection is the opposite of addiction, some people would say, and I'd agree with that. And it's just an event for us to be connected with the community, connected with families, and it's a fun event.”

The event is an important day to raise awareness around addiction and recovery in the local community.

“It is a great opportunity for anybody to come down to the park and get some information about Discovery House and just see what our impact is in the community. And it's also just a fun day free for families, so you can come with your kids and take them to the bouncy castle, have a bite to eat at the park and hopefully enjoy some beautiful weather,” wellness coordinator Shayna Shulman said.

This year’s event has special meaning, as the house remembers its former Executive Director, who passed away from cancer in March. Jerome Abraham was known by many as the face of Discovery House for years.

“He was a big, big part of this house, and he's deeply missed. We're going to honour him this year,” Thompson said.

Abraham’s youngest son will be taking part in the event by participating in the dunk tank and sharing his father’s influence as an emcee.

“We know that Jerome would want every parent, child, friend, or family member who has been impacted by addiction to come celebrate that we are all family and we all heal in the community. We would love to see you there this coming Sunday,” the society said in their press release.

This year's event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature face painting, Thompson’s cotton candy, lawn games for all ages, BBQ by donation, and more.

For more information about the Father’s Day event, the program at Discovery House, and other ways to support the organization, head to their website at www.discoveryhouserecovery.com