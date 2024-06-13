ChildcareBC centre slated to open in Cawston this fall

Photo: File photo

A couple dozen parents in the Similkameen can look forward to more childcare spaces with the opening of a new childcare centre this September.

In a press release issued Tuesday, School District 53 announced $800,000 in funding from ChildCareBC’s new spaces fund, which will create the childcare centre in Cawston.

“These new childcare services and programs in Cawston, BC, will help provide parents with the flexibility and peace of mind to pursue their careers, knowing their children are in a safe and enriching environment.,” said Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“We are committed to expanding childcare options so that more parents can get spots for their kids in their communities."

The new space will accommodate daytime care to 24 children between the ages of 2.5 and 5 years old. Additionally, it will support before and after school care for 30 kids aged 5 to 10 years old.

The new spaces fund, funded both provincially and federally, aims to create licensed childcare services across B.C. until 2026.

“This fund is part of a broader initiative to support early childhood education and provide much needed resources for families in our area,” reads the press release.

According to the district, the funding also looks at spaces within rural communities and the unique challenges they face.