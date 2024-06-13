Penticton Safety Village launching summer camp

Photo: File photo One of the many fun yearly events at the Penticton Safety Village - Halloween!

Penticton Safety Village is gearing up for its first ever summer camp experience.

The village is managed by a non-profit organization and provides educational opportunities on topics such as road and bike safety for kids year round, in a fun and interactive environment.

They also host birthday parties and other private events in their mini-town setting, located on Edmonton Avenue.

New this year is a summer camp experience for children aged 5 to 12 who have completed kindergarten.

The camp will feature weekly themes, daily arts and crafts, outdoor group games, bike time and much more.

Weekly registration starts at $140, and the Safety Village notes flexible payment options are available.

For more information, email [email protected], or click here to register.