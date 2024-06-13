Tempest Theatre in Penticton holding unique one-night-only event

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Tempest Theatre is excited to welcome audiences to its signature style of presentation for a one-night-only event.

On June 15, following an intense 10-day rehearsal period, the audience will see actors from across the Pacific Northwest will gather to dive into storytelling through scenes from a range of modern plays.

“Many working performers have their roots in theatre. This format of intensive training is accessible for professionals, allowing them to block out a short amount of time from their busy schedules to reconnect with their foundations & advance their craft," said artistic director and lead instructor, Kate Twa, in a press release issued Thursday.

“The actors are assigned scenes in advance and are ready to deep dive into the work upon arrival. At the end of the work, the scenes are presented as a performance for a live audience. Also, this year audiences will have an opportunity to cast a vote for which play they would like to see a full production of, so this is a fun and entertaining theatrical experience of theatrical 'tapas'."

The plays are from contemporary and award-winning playwrights, and the audience may recognize some actors from their wide-ranging work on stage and screen.

For more information and for tickets, click here.