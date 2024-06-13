South Okanagan businesses collaborate to fill a funding gap for children needing speech therapy

Photo: Contributed Shelley hunt, Community Programs Manager YMCA; Hollie Tayal, Franchise Owner, Modern PURAIR South Okanagan ; Amanda Locke, Owner and Registered Speech Language Pathologist, Wordplay Therapy Services.

A pair of South Okanagan business leaders are collaborating to fill a funding gap for kids needing speech therapy in the Okanagan.

Local Modern Purair franchise owner Holly Tayal and Amanda Locke, owner and speech language pathologist at Wordplay Therapy Services were inspired to get together to raise money for children who do not quality for government-funded speech therapy.

In B.C., speech therapy is funded for children under five, those with an autism diagnosis, or those with medical complexities.

Some schools have speech language pathologists available for kids older than five, but they are at times overwhelmed by the need.

Locke decided to seek charitable contributions for some of her clients who did not qualify for funding. She collaborated with Purair's PurKids charity, which gave a $2,000 donation to the YMCA which will fund two blocks of therapy for children outside funding criteria.

The goal is to ensure children who might otherwise be left behind get access to the speech therapy they need to thrive.