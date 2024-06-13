Summerland council removes open-concept comment period, expands delegation opportunities instead

Photo: Contributed

Summerland council has unanimously voted to remove the open-concept public comment opportunity at the end of their meetings, instead focusing on comments for agenda items and scheduling delegations.

Council reviewed its procedures bylaw on Tuesday afternoon, in light of the province’s direction under Bill 44 to ensure de facto public hearings are not held on subjects where public hearings are no longer allowed.

These relates to the new rules and legislation that the government has brought in regarding housing supports to allow upfront zoning, which is meant to streamline an increase in housing supply in communities throughout B.C.

"At the same time, council has directed that we make the public delegation opportunity more expansive with the new provision for public delegations, any member of the public can still have an opportunity to address council on any matter, albeit at the front of the meeting instead of the back end of the meeting. This also makes the second public opportunity for public speaking at the end of the meeting redundant, and it is recommended that we remove that," CAO Graham Statt said.

The changes include a maximum of four delegations per meeting, with delegations required to provide supporting materials prior to the publishing of the council agenda for their topic, inclusion of defined restrictions for delegation topics, and that a delegation be permitted to address council to a maximum of four times per year.

Council is also considering making amendments to the meeting scheduled by amalgamating the afternoon and evening meeting into one meeting and adjusting the order of proceedings accordingly.

Coun. Richard Barkwill asked about whether the delegations that come to present to keep council up to date on things would be restricted because of the changes.

Summerland's corporate officer Kendra Kinsley said council will still have discretion under any of its bylaws to permit any delegation — or deny them.

"So if there was a topic that council found of interest but may not be completely within the jurisdiction, council could still permit that delegation," she said.

Members of the public will still be given the opportunity to comment on agenda items at the beginning of council meetings in the afternoon, but the second opportunity to comment on any subject at the beginning of the evening meeting was removed since individuals can now appear as a delegation.

There will now be a delegation opportunity at both the afternoon and evening meetings, to accommodate those who work during the day.

"I think one of the positive changes that would come from allowing delegations to appear in this manner would be having a more organized presentation from the delegations who do come to choose to present to council, which I think is really important to provide presentation slides, to provide a prepared, cohesive presentation that is talking about an issue of importance to local government," Coun. Adrienne Betts said.

"While also allowing people to present on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting remains a really important public comment opportunity, so I think that this strikes a really fair balance."

Staff said that the changes bring the district more in line with other councils, with public comment focusing on the business items of the agenda.

One local citizen who has long been a vocal critic of the local government expressed his concerns with council's move on the procedures bylaw earlier in the meeting.

"This is clearly a bad faith attempt by council and the CAO to avoid public accountability and everyone who's paying attention knows what's really going on here, you can't handle me speaking truth to power," Brad Besler said.

Besler is known in the community for his legal battles over Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act filings, direct lawsuits against district staff, and ostensibly being the cause for recently adopted decorum rules at public meetings.

"Now council is going to the extreme length of removing public comment under the illusion that it will silence my voice, but you have no control over me outside of these council chambers. You know that, right?" Besler said.

"I just want to make one thing crystal clear for the mayor, if public comment opportunity is removed, then I'm pledging here today that I will attend events you go to for the rest of your term as mayor, starting with the ceremony at the new pier and I'll interrupt your conversations like you've interrupted me in these council chambers.

"And I'll tell the people that you're talking to 'This is the mayor that removed public comment because his fragile little ego couldn't handle public accountability,' because if you remove the long standing practice of public comment for no other reason than to suppress the public's voice, then you don't deserve any respect at all. You are the problem."

Residents can also submit their views to council through letters, emails, public hearings, public open houses and other comment opportunities.

The new council procedures bylaw was given its first three readings after being approved unanimously.