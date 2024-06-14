Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Photo: Tristan Boisvert

Top 40 under 40 recipient: Tristan Joseph Boisvert

From travelling to dozens of different countries to becoming the managing director for the Penticton and Districts Community Arts Council, Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are pleased to recognize Tristan Joseph Boisvert as a Top 40 recipient.

Travel played a key role in Tristan’s development, starting with solo trips to Borneo, Malaysia. After pursuing a culinary degree from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver and later an art program in Montreal, Tristan spent a total of 15 years in almost 40 different countries, working as a freelance writer and art director in cities like Berlin and London, and for high-profile clients like Disney and Virgin Media.

In 2021, Tristan returned to the Okanagan and joined the Penticton and Districts Community Arts Council two years later as the managing director. The Council’s mandate has always been to support, foster, and create a vibrant arts community, but Tristan and the team went a step further and decided to place an increased focus on what has otherwise been a systemic exclusion of marginalized communities and certain demographics in the art world.

One fantastic outcome that has already made local headlines was the launch of s?nullust?n, a space for Indigenous artists that promotes cultural preservation and reconciliation within the arts sector. S?nullust?n is located in the carriage house beside the Leir House, and is a collaboration between the Arts Council and the Ullus Collective. Another product of that increased focus is a pilot program for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community called QUEIR HOUSE for queer creatives.

With a strong belief in continuous learning and improvement, Tristan prioritizes quality over quantity and provides the team with the freedom to explore new ideas and approaches. This has resulted in new initiatives like the “Love Local Love Art” project which relocates art-based activities into business spaces, as well as a new community colouring table that has improved the connection between parents and their children.

Tristan and the team at Penticton and Districts Community Arts Council use art and music to help combat feelings of isolation and grief, because for them, art is not just about honing one’s craft, but is also about connecting to the community, feeling joy, and sharing experiences. Art is intersectional, and no matter the problem, issue, or demographic, art has a place in solving problems, and in doing so, you build a healthy and resilient community.

Photo: Justin Glibbery

Top 40 over 40 recipient: Justin Glibbery

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are happy to announce Penticton Secondary School’s Justin Glibbery as a Top 40 recipient. Justin's contributions as a high school music teacher and professional musician have provided lifelong skills and memories for his students.

After receiving a Bachelor of Music with a Major in Education from the University of Victoria, Justin Glibbery's career in music education has now spanned 32 years exclusively in Penticton, first at Princess Margaret Junior Secondary back in 1992, and 2 years later, at Penticton Secondary where he continues to work today. Originally from Abbotsford, Justin quickly realized that Penticton was where he wanted to call home and establish his career, both as a teacher and as a professional pianist and composer.

Throughout his tenure, Justin has passionately fostered a love of music among his students, emphasizing the importance of group performance and collaboration. His approach is rooted in providing students with opportunities to shine, whether in the classroom, on stage, or in the community. Justin’s dedication to music education extends beyond traditional school settings, as he has been instrumental in organizing and directing student performances at various community events.

One of the most exciting collaborations took place this past May, where Pen High students got to sing the choir part of “I Want to Know What Love Is” on stage with Foreigner at the SOEC, giving them an experience that is certain to stay with them for life.

In addition to his teaching career, Justin has maintained an active professional performance career. He has played with renowned artists such as Juno award winners Alfie Zappacosta and Oscar Lopez, and he currently directs the Naramata Community Choir. Justin’s involvement with Rann Berry’s Time Machine showcases his versatility in genres, performing music from the 80s, Motown, and one-hit wonders throughout the decades.

Justin’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for his students is evident in his approach to teaching and his integration of Indigenous content into his curriculum. Long before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations, Justin incorporated First Nations songs, drumming patterns, and stories into his music classes, offering students a more complete education in Canadian culture and history. Further to that, he also has his students plan and execute all of the logistical tasks that go into hosting a concert, providing them with a true “learn to do by doing” experience.