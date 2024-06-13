City of Penticton preparing for bustling crowds in downtown areas and lakeshore

Photo: Mike Biden

Festival and event season is starting to ramp up in Penticton, when visitors from all over North America will be arriving in town in the coming weeks.

The Peach City Beach Cruise and Penticton Elvis Festival are two major events coming soon, along with the Community Pop-up Project party and the Indigenous People’s Day celebration.

The city said in a press release that they are reminding locals that these "high-profile events will draw large crowds to downtown Penticton and the Okanagan lakeshore – and will require temporary road and park closures."

Kick off the serious of fun events is the Community Pop-up Project party and mini car show, which takes place on Thursday, June 20, at 598 Main Street.

Check out the first of four planned events for the summer at the revitalized outdoor space, with live music on stage, food and a beverage garden.

Taking place at Okanagan Lake Park this year is Indigenous People’s Day, hosted by Ooknakane Friendship Centre. Live entertainment and food trucks will be in the area from from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and everyone is invited to this free event, to celebrate culture, food and music.

Also starting that Friday is Peach City Beach Cruise, with hundreds of hot rod, antique and classic cars on display along the lakefront.

Kicked off the festivities Friday evening will be hundreds of participating vehicles cruising from Skaha Park East proceeding along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road through the city to Lakeshore Drive starting at 5:15 p.m.

The weekend will feature live entertainment, vendors and a beverage garden set up over the weekend at Gyro Park.

Drivers travelling downtown should anticipate multiple road closures and limited parking availability.

Specifically, the closure of Lakeshore Drive from Veterans Way to Riverside Drive starting early Friday morning until Saturday at midnight to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians taking part.

People can access the Penticton Lakeside Resort at Veterans Way.

Road closures within the 100-block of Main Street will start on Friday morning and sections of Martin Street, Winnipeg Street, Power Street and Churchill Street will be temporarily closed, with local access only.

People can access Pier Watersports through the Lakeside Hotel parking lot.

Then on Saturday, the 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Blvd will also be closed for the downtown markets until 3 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found online at peachcitybeachcruise.ca

For a map of road closures, visit penticton.ca/road-closures. For bus route information, visit bctransit.com.

The following weekend will celebrate the king of rock ‘n’ roll, with a tribute artist competition deemed to be the largest Elvis festival in Canada.

Penticton Elvis Festival place from June 28-30 at Okanagan Lake Park and is open to the public, with tickets available at the gates.

Elvis will take to the outdoor stage, showing off his blue suede shoes. More information on tickets for shows at all venues can be found online at pentictonelvisfestival.ca

The city reminded people that dogs are not allowed in the park during these dates and the city’s leash-optional zone will be closed to the public.

For more details about all these events, head to penticton.ca