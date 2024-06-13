Penticton man handed 90 days in jail after spitting in the face of a security guard

Photo: File photo

A Penticton man was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Wednesday afternoon for spitting in the face of a security guard.

Richard Gray, born in 1961, was charged with assault stemming from an incident on Oct. 17, 2022.

Court heard Gray was standing in line for the Penticton Soupateria, where he had become very loud and aggressive. The security guard asked him to leave, and he responded by spitting in his face.

The victim of the incident wrote that the assault was so upsetting to him that he threw up afterwards. He has continued to work security there but deals with trauma from the incident.

“Three people in the line came and helped me. This is worse than being hit in the face many times,” he wrote in his impact statement.

Crown noted Gray was a heavy drug user, smoking fentanyl daily for pain management, and did not express any remorse for his actions.

While he has not been before the courts for a few years, Gray has 38 prior criminal convictions and recently has had a poor performance on bail, not reporting for pre-sentence reports and other court requirements.

Crown asked for six months in jail and an 18-month probation order, urging the judge to add a counselling condition.

Gray appeared without counsel, stating that he had tried to get his lawyer arranged, but he had been unwell and in the hospital.

However, Crown said sentencing should go ahead as the decision has been rendered since January and Gray has had plenty of time and opportunity to sort out legal representation after his lawyer removed himself from the record in April.

“Gray has had an ample opportunity to retain the counsel, and just simply hasn't taken any steps to do so,” he added.

Judge Gregory Koturbash agreed, and denied Gray’s petition for an adjournment.

After hearing the impact on the victim and Gray’s criminal record, Koturbash sentenced Gray to 90 days in prison and a probation of 18 months.

“I suspect that drugs have a bit of a handle on you, part in parcel to what took place that particular day,” Koturbash said.

“I worry about you consuming fentanyl as much as you are daily, that you're kind of playing Russian roulette. I don't have to tell you that, but you're playing roulette with it.”

Koturbash added he thought about putting counselling on his probation order, but he is not confident that Gray would go.

“You don't really have a great track record on reporting to probation, and unfortunately, I don't think there's a whole lot that I can do to help you change your ways on this stuff,” he said.

“I do hope that you get well and that we don't see back here.”