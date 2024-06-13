Summerland council agrees to work with LocalMotive Organic farms in food hub project

Photo: LocalMotive

Summerland council has given the go-ahead to enter into a memorandum of understanding with LocalMotive Organic Delivery for the future Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub site.

In partnership with Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen, also known as CFOS, the district has been working to locate the proper facility for its food hub, which will be a part of the BC Food Hub Network.

The network already has 13 facilities throughout the province.

The proposed hub has been discussed for several years, with the aim of providing a space that could connect food and agri-tech entrepreneurs to resources, and has become closer to fruition after the province announced that it was investing $800,000 in 2023.

Previously, the agreement was to work with Okanagan Crush Pad, which has not been able to advance a new building construction at its property on Garnet Valley Road, citing unfavourable economic conditions of high construction costs and increased costs for borrowing.

Due to delays in confirming a location for the hub, staff said there have been delays in meeting the Ministry of Agriculture’s grant deadlines to advance the project.

Okanagan Crush Pad has now removed itself as a land and building partner for the project, which is leading the district to look at LocalMotive.

Early fall last year, when the district was trying to identify another location for the project, it did go back to other finalists who were quickly omitted based on credentials or qualified abilities to move forward with the project.

With LocalMotive being recently awarded a $3 million grant to construct a new commercial food storage and distribution facility in Summerland, it looked to partner with the OFIH project by co-locating in the same space.

Thomas Tumbach, owner of LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Low Waste Market, presented his pitch to council Tuesday.

Tumbach said that the main reason why agricultural communities need a food hub is to provide an avenue for food to be processed and saved, to try and divert it from the waste stream.

“Food hubs are intended to try to make food more accessible for all residents, all people in the region. This can be done by reducing shipping costs, and unnecessary transportation, and by having a more consolidated regional food supply. Whereby we have networks of local suppliers, we can take advantage of many grades of food, helping them to become more available for all different demographics, and trying to divert them from those waste streams,” he said.

Tumbach said they were also suggesting council look at a community service-type cooperative, which is very similar to a non-profit.

“The reason why we feel like this is the most suitable model for the operation of a facility is because it allows for community ownership of the resources that are being used in the facility and maximizing the benefit to the community as a whole,” he added.

Later in the meeting, staff addressed that LocalMotive makes a great partner as an established business with distribution networks.

Mayor Doug Holmes said he remembers a 2015 meeting with the Minister of Agriculture about the idea of a food hub.

“We've been driving it. But the intention was always to, once it was set up, let go. Somebody needed to be the catalyst and so I think that's always been the district's role: to get it started.”

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked for more specifics of the district’s role in the memorandum of understanding.

“For us, facilitating the processing of any necessary development permit approvals that are required for a new facility to be constructed, to provide local oversight management of the project manager any items that are being brought forward to that need to be brought forward council's attention. We also want to work with CFOS to continue to secure grant funding,” said Brad Dollevoet, director of development services.

“We also want to work with CFOS to continue to secure grant funding, because if council remembers as well from this project, we needed additional grant funding to keep moving this project forward, and we are still endeavouring to try to get additional grant funding from federal sources, not provincial, to top up the $800,000 grants that we already have in place, as well to work in collaboration with [CFOS] on meeting the deliverables of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.”

Coun. Doug Patan brought up concerns about the staff’s report, which reads that after signing the proposed memorandum, LocalMotive may come back to council with a request to waive related fees and development cost charges when it comes to building a facility.

Council has "recently supported two construction projects in this manner with foregone development charges and fees of approximately $2M," according to a staff report presented to council.

“I do have a problem with us looking at funding for-profit businesses with taxpayer dollars. So I just want to put that out there publicly, that if it in any way, if public tax dollars are going to be funding for a for-profit, I can't agree with that,” Patan said.

Dollevoet clarified this was a cautionary statement by the director of finance included in the report.

“I think it's good caution to council that you never know what happens in the future. It's kind of the moral of the story and I think that we are only right now, at this point in time, looking to facilitate moving this project forward. I can tell you right now, there's been no communication from the project proponents, from LocalMotive, organic delivery, as well as CFOS so there would be any potential breaks on [development cost charges], as an example, for any projects,” he added.

Many council members expressed their excitement about the project moving forward after so many years.

“I think it's a province-wide opportunity as well as valley-wide. So I think this is great, and I hope that in the timeframes that we will request an extension on that, we can get this done,” Coun. Janet Peake said.

Council unanimously voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with LocalMotive Organic Delivery and CFOS to locate the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub in Summerland.