Penticton RCMP looking for information after man shot in the leg along Westhills Drive

The Penticton RCMP are looking for information after a man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning.

Media Relations Officer Cst. Patti Evans said in news release that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a 911 call where a male had been reportedly shot in the leg in the 100 Block of Westhills Drive.

The male was taken to hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition and is receiving ongoing treatment for a serious injury.

Crime Stoppers said the "investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at www.sostips.ca