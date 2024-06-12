Dog control looking for owner of 'cheeky monkey' on the lam for months in Osoyoos orchards

Photo: Contributed
Do you know this furry freedom addict?
Animal control officers are hoping to reunite this dog with family after a months-long excursion through the vineyards in Osoyoos.
"This elusive monkey has been living their best life! Living free, only stopping by for a quick meal, making friends along the way, just like the Littlest Hobo," reads a social media post from Penticton Animal Control, who now have the dog safe in their care.
They respond to calls throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen, and this dog has been on the lam for a while.
"If this cheeky monkey belongs to you, please give us a call at 250-492-3801."
Photo: Contributed