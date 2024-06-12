Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issues boil water notice effective immediately for Missezula Lake water system

Photo: Pexels

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for the entire Missezula Lake water system.

A power outage Tuesday night triggered the response. Missezula Lake is located north of Tulameen near Princeton.

"Crews are currently working on restoring water service. This boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice," reads a press release from the district.

"Residents are advised to boil water for all drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute. Residents may also observe some discoloration or sediment in the water upon restoration of service. If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear."

The RDOS further reminds all business owners and operators and operators of hospitality businesses, landlords and public facilities operators that it is "the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the boil water notice."

For more information, contact the RDOS at 250-490-4135, or toll free at 1-877- 610-3737.