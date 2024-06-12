Summerland council gives thumbs up to making contentious dog park permanent

Photo: File Photo/Local Journalism Initiative

Bring along Fido, Rover and Lassie down to Summerland, their fully-fenced dog park is now permanent.

After a fulsome presentation and a crew of dog lovers attended the most recent Summerland council meeting, the controversial temporary dog park set up at Peach Orchard Beach is now here to stay.

Council opted to create a pop-up one-acre off-leash dog park at the beginning of May last year, following years of struggle for Summerland to find a suitable spot for a larger off-leash dog park.

The district has seen a battle between the canine-owning contingency of the community pushing for more off-leash area access, and others in the community worried about a loss of viable sports playing fields, impacts on more areas should pooches proliferate, and noise.

Summerland started with a temporary off-leash dog park at Dale Meadows Park on a pilot basis, after council voted down a proposed permanent installation of a 0.27 acre small dog run and 0.78 acre large dog run in 2022.

Then in 2023, the temporary fencing was placed at Peach Orchard Beach Park to create a pop-up one-acre off-leash dog park at the beginning of May.

A significant amount of feedback was received over the trial period between May 5 to Sept. 13, 2023.

Members of a petition group against the park met with Castanet in December to express their displeasure, while multiple dog owners using the park cheered its success.

Summerland council voted to try another temporary off-leash dog park last fall before they decided whether a permanent one would be set up in the community, which didn't come to fruition.

Since then, another location hasn't been formally proposed and the fencing remains in place. In the 2024 budget deliberations, $50,000 was included for establishing a permanent fence dog park, but the location was not part of the budget discussions.

Tuesday afternoon's meeting started with Robert Hacking from the Summerland Dog Owners Association presenting as a delegation to ‘save’ the dog park.

He ran through the council’s 12-year history of study and engagement, along with one year of trial feedback.

“We have all witnessed the park become a vibrant hub for community and socialization. There's a constant reference to a better location, the studies have been exhaustively done and even repeated. Every other better location has already been rejected by council, and revisiting the unsuitable locations will not achieve different results,” he said.

Another group called Restore Peach Orchard Park has been pushing council to remove the dog park. They presented to council in May pushing to shut it down, due to the noise and environmental concerns.

“We know the park is no louder than it was before, kids playing and screaming is what you often hear when it's not being drowned out by the loud boats, the motorbikes and the truck traffic that is normal there. Dog noise is really not the issue, just the excuse when used by individuals to try and control how the public park is used and enjoyed,” Hacking said.

“The park is a beautiful space that is nearby, accessible and safe, providing physical, social, mental benefits that many more can now share. The large shared green spaces bigger than the dog park itself, and provides ample space for everything the park is known for.”

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked about what Hacking thought should happen when the turf inside the park is wearing down.

“As far as the issue with the field itself, this is a maintenance issue. There are strategies that can be employed to minimize the damage. It's different grass turfs. There's water and schedules that need to be appropriate for that location. We've seen that we can rotate the entrances, which helps refurbish the heavily worn areas,” Hacking said in answer.

“The areas that are worn are not worn because dogs running on them, they're worn because people are using them. The park is extremely popular. When Memorial Park has its concerts through the summer, that field sees wear and we don't shut it down and get all upset about it.”

Later in the evening meeting, Mayor Doug Holmes brought forward his motion to explore alternative potential locations for a temporary pop-up fenced dog park.

Holmes said he felt they still needed to explore every option available to compare before settling on a permanent spot.

“At the end of the day, we don't want somebody saying, ‘Well, why didn't you try it there?” he added.

Coun. Janet Peake said she believed it could still stay as a temporary dog park, since they may find another location in the future that could work.

Other councillors disagreed.

“Over the course of the year, just while I've been on council, we spent over $60,000 on consultants to come up with the dog park for the District of Summerland. Then we didn't go with the recommendation of the consultant, which was Peach Orchard,” Coun. Doug Patan said.

“When I take a look at what you're asking, and it's not asking council, it's asking of our citizens is the amount of money that we have spent, and those consultants are the subject matter experts in which we hired to help us make the decision, and they give us the location, and we say to them, we say to our community, thank you. Yes, this is great, but we know better?”

Patan said it doesn’t make sense to spend more money and more staff time when they have heard from several people that it is working.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen suggested some ways to help lessen the noise, such as planting more willow trees in the park.

"We've rehashed this thing so many times, I'm seeing the other side here and I think it's time to make this a permanent thing,” he said.

Betts said at the end of the day, they are trying to make the best decision for an entire community of users, both in favour and against this placement of the dog park.

“We know up here that not everybody is going to be satisfied with this decision. That's really challenging, but trying to make the best decision we can, and knowing that's, for me, the reasons that I would choose for it to stay.”

She later thanked everyone for submitting their letters and appearing to speak to council.

“We do read all this correspondence, we listen to you, we listen to all of these different voices when you're coming forward to us. And if that's our community dialogue, this is a democracy, and sometimes the decision just goes a different way than what you'd like to see.”

Because of complaints from the public that dogs were outside of the dog park off-leash, council voted to make the park on-leash year-round, as it currently allows off-leash dogs from October till May.

Staff will be bringing forward design plans with different options for fencing and area space to a future council meeting.

The vote to make the temporary dog park permanent passed with Holmes and Peake opposed.