Penticton judge urges thief to clean up act after string of break ins and damage

Photo: File photo

A young man with a consistent pattern of breaking and entering and disobeying court orders in Penticton has been handed a sentence of 49 more days in jail.

Jordan Lepp, 25, pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of undertaking, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and mischief on Wednesday morning.

Penticton court heard that Lepp has a criminal history dating back to 2018. He had a period of remaining clean, sober and out of trouble from the law for a few years before the loss of family members set him back on a troubling path.

The Crown started with details from an incident on Dec. 10, 2023, when Lepp had been transported to hospital after being found in the front seat of a vehicle in the early morning and passed out with a suspected drug overdose. His car was towed from the area.

Several hours after this, a constable was dealing with another matter at the hospital, but heard about Lepp being irate, throwing food around and vocally abusing staff, before storming out of the hospital.

As he was leaving through the hospital parking lot, Lepp kicked the door of a police officer's car, which dented it.

Lepp was found shortly after, matching the identification for Lepp and arrested.

Police said he was still upset upon arrest, head-butting the plexiglass divider in the police car and causing himself to bleed.

He was later released upon an undertaking. Police confirmed his identity later from the hospital security video kicking the police car door, which caused damage to around $1900.

Crown then went back to Oct. 17, 2023, when police received a report of someone entering Penticton towing through a hole in the fence, with security footage capturing the individual gathering several items from the vehicles in the compound and into a backpack.

Security called into the report and police responded, finding Lepp in the compound where he was subsequently arrested.

He produced a knife from inside his pocket. He was later released.

On Dec. 12, 2023, a report came in that a male, later identified as Lepp, had come into Penticton Safeway, where he had destroyed several plant arrangements in retaliation for being thrown out of the store earlier in the day.

He was after later that day when police received a call from Starbucks reporting an unwanted person. Lepp was arrested subsequently.

Then on Dec. 18, 2023, just before 3 p.m. police were responding to an unrelated call when a constable observed Lepp riding his bicycle, and due to an outstanding warrant, he was arrested near Skaha Lake Road.

He was found with two knives in his front pockets.

Later in the month, on Dec. 29, 2023, police received a report at around 11:15 p.m. of a man trying to smash a window of a bus shelter on Main Street while yelling and screaming at himself, jumping in front of vehicles and throwing things.

Police attended and found no damage, but recognized Lepp and concluded he was intoxicated. He was arrested for causing a disturbance and was found with several tools, including three screwdrivers and one box cutter, which were in breach of his conditions.

On Jan 23, 2024, just after 2 a.m. a resident contacted police after hearing banging coming from the alley behind the Telus store in Penticton.

An officer attended and observed a male standing at the back of the Telus store, prying at the door with a pair of pliers.

He recognized Lepp and he advised him to stop and drop the pliers. Lepp was arrested without incident.

Lepp told the officer that someone told him to break into the store.

Once Lepp was back at the detachment, he was again found with multiple break-in tools and items.

Crown said Lepp was in custody for a short period of time in December, and then arrested again in January, and has remained in custody since.

With a number of breaches on his record, the court was concerned about Lepp being released without a stable plan for recovery and treatment, requesting for a counselling condition to be implemented.

“I'm looking to get back to the way things were a couple of years ago when everything was good,” Lepp said when allowed to address the courts, noting he had been clean for two months.

Judge Gregory Koturbash sentenced Lepp to 270 days in jail, which would leave 48 days further in jail accounting for time served and a 12-month probation order on all files.

Lepp was also ordered to pay $1,900 to the courts for restitution, payable to the RCMP in Penticton.

Defence Lawyer Nelson Selamaj wanted 30 new days instead of the nearly 50 for his client, but the judge stated he felt it important to give Lepp the additional time in custody for his actions and to get his recovery plans in order.

Koturbash said while Lepp has taken steps forward, it was clear the courts need to protect the public and the businesses in town.

“You need to start stepping up in a big way,” he added.

"If I could, I would absolutely 100 per cent order you to take treatment, but the law does not allow me to do that. But I can order you to take counselling."

Koturbash told Lepp that if he failed to comply with the orders he would face much more serious jail time.

“My fingers are crossed for you that you don’t fall back into this same activity.”