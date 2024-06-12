RCMP in Midway, BC seeking thieves after $50k theft

Photo: Contributed

Police in Midway are seeking public help finding suspects in a major break-in this week.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Vaagen Fiber Canada mill in Midway had $50,000 worth of tools and industrial tools stolen.

RCMP investigation found that three men driving a white, long-box Ford F-350 with licence plate SV7254 entered the property early in the morning and broke into several areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midway RCMP (250) 449-2244, or Crime Stoppers 1 (800) 222-8477.