South Okanagan housing market sees increasing days to sell as buyers wait to close on their own home sales

Casey Richardson

Activity is starting to pick up for the South Okanagan residential real estate market, but sellers are having to wait for their buyers to have their own properties gone before they make the final close.

The Association of Interior Realtors released its May data last Wednesday, which showed a slower market than last year’s but a noticeable increase in the number of homes for sale.

Myrna Selzler, the managing broker at Chamberlain Property Group, said the market is experiencing a period of flux, with both buyers and sellers facing unique obstacles.

“One of the challenges we have is we're getting in lots of offers that are subject to the sale of homes before they can close on their new home, and some of those are not selling, so the deals are falling apart,” she said.

“I would say it's more of a buyers than a seller's market right now. So prices are definitely not going up. They're maintaining themselves or creeping down.”

Deborah Moore, broker owner with Remax Penticton Realty, said prices have "started to trend up and supply of new listings is abundant with new listing inventory up 19.47 per cent over same time last year."

Part of the good news is that the market is gaining momentum in recent weeks, showing that from May 24 versus Tuesday, Selzler said they were up about 25 per cent as a brokerage.

Last week, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, offering some relief to borrowers after the central bank's fight against inflation saw its key lending rate rise to a peak of five per cent.

“It does show some optimism, and we're hoping for future rate decreases over time, but with the rates that they are, that's a reflection that the prices need to probably be adjusted to reflect the still high interest rates compared to what we've had over the past number of years," Selzler said.

"While the 0.25 per cent was just a tad off the top, stakeholders expect a series of mortgage rate decreases this year and leading into 2025," Moore added.

Even with some tighter purse strings, the Chamberlain group said with their focus on primarily $800,000+ homes in the South Okanagan area, they’ve still been selling a fair number of costly waterfront homes.

“We're also going to be having, I think, a number of those homes coming up for sale because people have had them for vacation rentals, and now that that's not going to be a real option, because of the change in the legislation,” Selzler added.

As of May 1, 2024, provincial legislation limits short-term rentals to a host’s principal residence or one secondary suite accessory dwelling unit on the same property in municipalities with a population of 10,000 and over and smaller neighbouring communities.

“It's going to be interesting to see how the fallout of the short-term rentals, because more properties are going to come on the market in that category. So those ones might be more price sensitive, and price sensitive means having to drop their prices — which I find I appreciate what the idea behind it was — but the challenge for me is that those are people's retirement plans, and that's a difficult pill to swallow,” Selzler said.

Moore said all eyes are on the real estate industry, including those of the federal and provincial governments, as they continue to work toward increasing the housing supply, with a measure they feel are punitive.

"Stakeholders have warned about unintended consequences such as adding more taxes to buyers and sellers of real estate as that adds to the housing affordability problem," she added.

"Remax prefers the carrot approach, where the government creates incentives instead of penalties. Imagine the housing that would be created if homeowners had access to significant forgivable loans or tax incentives for homeowners to create a secondary suite within their own unit."

One area of change that Selzler said she would like to see is a lightening of rules and regulations for independent landlords, being able to negotiate with current tenants to find a middle ground for pricing for rent.

The benchmarks for single-family homes in the South Okanagan rose by just a smidge for May, hitting $783,500, while townhomes were at $515,700 and condos at $444,000.