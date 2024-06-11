Peach City Beach Cruise revving its engines for annual event this month

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

Penticton's beloved Peach City Beach Cruise car show will be back this year, taking over the Okanagan lakeshore for three days this month.

On June 21, 22 and 23, the north end of town will be transformed by hundreds of vehicles on display from antique to cutting-edge.

The public is welcome to stroll through the spectacle, enjoy the beverage garden, check out live entertainment in Gyro Park, and more.

The event has historically drawn thousands of visitors. For more more information, click here.