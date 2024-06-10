Penticton RCMP investigating after senior shoved in front of a bus

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault against a 93-year-old woman.

According to police, witnesses reported that on Wednesday, June 5 just after 11 a.m. on Main Street at Calgary Avenue, the elderly woman was shoved into the pathway of an oncoming bus.

The alleged female perpetrator was pushing a shopping cart full of belongings with a white blanket overtop when she committed the reported assault.

Witnesses stepped in to help the victim, who is now resting at home with mild injuries.

"This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities," said Cst. Kelly Brett with Penticton RCMP.

"We are thankful that the bus driver was cognizant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening."

Anyone who was a witness to this event or has dash camera video is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP and speak to Cst. Gary Sande at 250-492-4300.