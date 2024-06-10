Annual Colours 4 Kids run sees more than 1,000 happy participants in Penticton

Penticton’s most colourful fundraiser was a record-breaking success with more than 1,000 people of all ages and abilities participating in the Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run Sunday morning.

“We had 810 registered [Saturday] which is more than we’ve ever had ahead of the run,” said Julie Read, manager of people and culture at Wildstone Construction.

Now into its 8th year, the Colours 4 Kids Run sees 100 per cent of proceeds going to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre based right in Penticton.

This year, not only did participants get covered from head to toe in vibrant colours, the run ended in a big foam party put on by Amuzing Fun Rentals.

“We are so happy to be part of this,” said Ana Magnusson of Amuzing Fun Rentals as they prepared the foam cannon in the parking lot of LocoLanding. “It really is the perfect fit.”

While the total raised for OSNS isn’t known yet, it’s expected to be bigger than last year with Wildstone matching donations up to $20,000.

OSNS representatives said by participating in the run, people are helping children in South Okanagan with developmental challenges receive vital support and services.

This is the 8th year that Wildstone Construction has organized the charity run and they said it’s great to see families and people participating year after year.

“We love what OSNS does for the community and we want to support them in every way we can. This event is about awareness more than anything else that’s why we changed the run to by donation to make it inclusive to everyone to come out.”

The route started at LocoLanding parking lot up Lakeshore Drive to loop around Okanagan Park and back to LocoLanding for the awaiting foam party.

There were cheer and colour stations, freezies, along the way as well as a foam station at the half way point of the 2.5 km run.

The event was started by Sinclaire Lovett, a former Penticton teen, in memory of her sister Bronwyn who got support and medical services from OSNS. Sinclaire was unable to be at the run but she sent her well wishes and thanks to the many supporters.