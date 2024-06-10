Events for Dad plentiful in Penticton this Father's Day

Photo: JoieFarm Winery

Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day with BBQ, beer and live music in the South Okanagan.

JoieFarm Winery is hosting a Father’s Day BBQ with Grapevine BBQ, an event new to the winery this year.

“Barbecue, beers, and dads are a great pairing,” said general manager BJ Tumanut.

“I was born and raised in Kansas City, so barbecue is in my blood. Having Grapevine BBQ here at JoieFarm is like being back home. If my dad lived here, we’d be the first people in line for the Father’s Day barbecue!”

Also on site will be Cannery Brewing selling cans of beer, and JoieFarm Winery wine will also be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $35 each or $25 for kids 10 and under, and included in the price is a complimentary beer tasting (19+), a self service buffet with a wide selection of smoked meats (with vegetarian options!), and salads, and garnishes.

Sears are limited and guests can enjoy their BBQ on the “picturesque JoieFarm picnic lawn overlooking beautiful Okanagan Lake.”

“David Simenoff, pitmaster and owner of Grapevine BBQ, can be found at JoieFarm Winery all season. Located on the Aikins Loop in Naramata, Grapevine BBQ is easily accessible to tourists and locals alike who are enjoying wine tastings on the Naramata Bench, biking on the KVR, swimming at Manitou Beach, or just out for a scenic drive,” added Tumanut.

The event runs from 11 am to 3 pm on Jun. 16. Tickets are limited, be sure to grab yours.

Nighthawk Vineyards in Okanagan Falls is also hosting a BBQ, paired with Blues music this Father’s Day.

The Father’s Day Blues & BBQ event runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature legendary Poppa Dawg blues guitarist and The Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association.

Tickets cost $49 for adults (19+), youth 6-18 tickets are $25 and children under five are free.

Ticket prices include a BBQ entree and drink.

For more information, click here.

Be sure to stop by See Ya Later Ranch and check out their Father’s Day BBQ event, prices at $39 a person while children’s tickets cost $15.

Adult tickets include a glass of wine with their BBQ.

For more information click here.

Several Penticton restaurants are also hosting a celebration for Dad, including The Barley Mill Brew Pub which includes a rib dinner priced at $17.99 for a full rack, with $5 off jugs of Barley Brew and Match Eatery & Public House, offering a free beverage for dads with the purchase of an entree.

