Summerland rescue finding homes for momma cats and their one bonded kitten

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a couple of mother-son bonded cat pairs looking for homes.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said starting in April, they took in three pregnant momma cats, who all had five babies a week apart from the other.

"So we had a house full of 15 little kittens and three mamas, so in the past 14 weeks, we have watched them grow strong. We've had the pleasure of being able to play with them and love them, and most of them, luckily, have found forever homes," she added.

One momma cat, named Joy, and one of her sons, have not been picked yet.

"As a coincidence, we also had mama Cappuccino and one of her sons that have also not been lucky enough to be one of the choices."

Huot-Stewart said these cats are extremely special.

"They're playful, they're sparkly, they're just beautiful little souls," she said. "We really believe that there is a family out there for them. We would like to keep the mom and son together, but you won't be sorry about that. They're absolutely adorable together."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with either of these two, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention "Two Pack" to set up a meet and greet.