Local fire departments, BCWS quickly tackle brushfire in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Robert

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Fire crews now have a good handle on a brushfire sparked by routine farm activities that grew out of hand on Saturday in Okanagan Falls.

Glen Hall of The Apple Bin said a spark from an abrasive saw went off into the brush while his crews were working and quickly caught flame on his farm.

“There were three of us available to stomp and shovel, but it was absolutely not possible to stop it,” Hall said.

He called 9-1-1 as soon as it was clear the fire was not controllable by them alone, and local fire crews arrived quickly.

Okanagan Falls Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said when they initially got the call, he rushed right over and sized up the fire.

"We were more worried about having any kind of homes compromised," he said, adding that while the fire got pretty close to some buildings, crews worked quickly to put a guard down.

Recent photos sent in by a Castanet reader show minimal smoke in the area after the firefighters doused the flames.

BC Wildfire Service, the Willowbrook Fire Department and the Kaleden Fire Department were all called in as mutual aid to help tackle the fire, which had quickly spread to the grass, brush and trees.

Dobransky said smoke may remain in the Seventh Avenue and East Side Road area for a while longer, but everything's off into the orchard area so people can travel into and out of town on both sides of the lake.

"Nothing's been blocked off. We've got no hoses across any roads at this time, except Peach Cliff Drive," he added.

"We're still dealing with some guards at this time here with BC Wildfire but we're pretty close to mop up at this time here. We got some hot spots in the center of the fire, but the perimeter is basically under control right now, and we have a good guard down around everything."

Hall said the situation was a stark reminder of current drought conditions and that it is a good time to be sure there is “no [wildfire] fuel in the hillsides and stuff in the vicinity of homes, it’s really important.”

No structures have yet been damaged, but the farm has lost some trees at the base of their property.

BCWS said in an update that the fire is tracked at 1.45 hectares and is classified as under control.

"Ground resources responded and are digging hard guard around the perimeter. With the resources currently on site we don’t anticipate this fire growing beyond its current size."

- With files from Chelsea Powrie

The BC Wildfire Service is currently assisting the Okanagan Falls Falls Fire Department with a fire located near Shuttleworth Creek (K50450). The fire is tracked at 1.45 hectares and is Under Control. pic.twitter.com/nUeIRMlTjF — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 9, 2024

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said that they are assisting the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department in battling a fire that shot up on Saturday afternoon.

A heavy smoke plume can be seen from Penticton as crews work on battling the brushfire.

While the fire appears to be in Okanagan Falls fire department jurisdiction, BCWS said they have sent in one response officer and one initial attack crew to help.

Photo: Shay

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

An Okanagan Falls resident said they can see grass, brush and trees on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Barbara Langston said the fire looks to be off the corner of 10th Avenue and McLean Creek Road.

Another resident reported that the fire is near the Apple Bin on the East Side Road. The fire is said to have started in an orchard and is moving up the hill.

"Black smoke and flame can be seen from the main road through town," Deb said.

Castanet has also reached out to the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department for more information.

Photo: Barbara Langston

ORIGINAL: 3:35 p.m.

Smoke has been seen burning south of Skaha Lake on Saturday afternoon, burning near Okanagan Falls.

BC Wildfire Service said they are looking into information on a possible new fire start.

Multiple Castanet readers have reported the large plume of smoke, which is very visible to those in Penticton.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Contributed