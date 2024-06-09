Summerland council to consider working with LocalMotive Organic farms in food hub project

Photo: LocalMotive LocalMotive pitching to be part of Summerland Food Hub

Further delay in plans for a South Okanagan "food hub" in Summerland have the district eyeing a new partnership with a local organic farm.

The proposed hub has been contemplated for several years, with the aim of providing a space that could connect food and agri-tech entrepreneurs to resources, and has become closer to fruition after the province announced that they were investing $800,000 in 2023.

The Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub (OFIH) will be a part of the BC Food Hub Network, which already has 13 facilities throughout the province.

The District of Summerland is proposing to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen (CFOS) to locate the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub in Summerland.

Thomas Tumbach, owner of LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Low Waste Market, will also be presenting as a delegation in front of council during Tuesday's afternoon meeting.

According to staff's report to council, following the award of the $800,000 grant, OFIH project partners, the District of Summerland and Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen (CFOS), have continued to work to try to meet deadlines and terms of the agreement for the grant.

"However, Okanagan Crush Pad has not been able to advance a new building construction at its property of 26405 Garnet Valley Road, citing unfavourable economic conditions of high construction costs and increased costs for borrowing to move forward with a new building at this time," the report reads.

Due to delays in confirming a location for the Food Hub, staff said there have been delays in meeting the Ministry of Agriculture’s grant deadlines to advance the OFIH project.

Okanagan Crush Pad has now removed themselves as a land/building partner for the project, which is leading the district to look at LocalMotive.

With LocalMotive being recently awarded a $3 million grant to construct a new commercial food storage and distribution facility in Summerland, they look to partner with the OFIH project, by co-locating in the same space.

LocalMotive said their intent is to construct a new state-of-the-art storage, packaging and processing facility for their own operation, with complementary “scaling-up” commercialization services of additional storage space, and regional distribution, while OFIH would provide local farmers and food processors space to test new product ideas and access processing equipment.

Staff said the Ministry is requiring action from both the District and CFOS to move the project forward, or the project may risk losing the $800,000 grant funding, which is pushing up the deadline.

With the possibility of project delays, staff added that the Province may not provide the remaining 50 per cent ($400,000) to this project.

"The District’s financial commitments—should any arise—in relation to the established deliverables and the draft MOU should all be funded through grant monies received from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. Finance staff are somewhat concerned that after signing the proposed MOU, LocalMotive may come back to Council with a request to waive related fees and DCC’s on the construction of a facility," the report said.

"Council has recently supported two construction projects in this manner with foregone DCC’s and fees of approximately $2M. The District has not included such fee waivers in its 2024-2028 financial plan bylaw for the Food Hub project, therefore, should such a fee waiver request be submitted, the District of Summerland taxpayers could potentially be on the hook for those foregone revenues."

Staff are recommending council to support entering a Memorandum of Understanding with LocalMotive Organic Delivery, which will be discussed on Tuesday. The full report can be found in the afternoon agenda.