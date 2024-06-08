Summerland's Dirty Laundry Vineyards wins 2024 BC Wine Awards Wine of the Year

Photo: Dirty Laundry Vineyard Instagram

A Summerland winery earned the top spot on Friday night, at the 45th annual Okanagan Spring Wine Festival.

This year, the event kicked off by revealing the results from the 2024 BC Wine Awards Top 50, determined by a panel of esteemed professional wine judges.

For the first time, in place of the traditional medal system, the wines with the highest average scores were recognized as the "BC Top 50."

The nearly 370 B.C. wines from 90 producers were blind tasted and scored individually, then averaged to produce the list of wines, including the highest score being named the Wine of the Year, which is unanimously chosen by the judges.

This year, the recipient of the Wine of the Year was awarded to Dirty Laundry Vineyards in Summerland for their 2022 Cellar Series Gamay Noir.

The event marked the first public tasting of the coveted wines, positioned as a Buyer’s Guide.

The reception was held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre where the B.C. wine industry gathered to honour the award-winning 2024 B.C. wines.

The fifty winning wines and the Wine of the Year were presented with their commemorative Riedel decanters by the ContainerWorld Group of Companies' Manager of Business Development, Flavia Aarden-Kilger.

"ContainerWorld continues to support the Okanagan Wine Festivals and the BC Wine Awards. We are proud of BC wineries and honoured to be a part of this ever-growing, exciting, and evolving industry. The Okanagan Wine Festivals and BC Wine Awards showcase the best of your wines. These awards put BC wines in the spotlight. Congratulations to all the winners," Aarden-Kilger said in a press release.

It was hosted by the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society, which produces three seasonally inspired Okanagan Wine Festivals in winter, spring, and fall. It is also responsible for Signature Wine Events, including the TASTE and SIPS Series, and it produces and runs the province’s most prestigious and oldest wine competition, the British Columbia Wine Awards.