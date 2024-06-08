Apex Freestyle Ski Club coach gears up for 2026 Olympic Games

Photo: Sarah Holeton Coach Rob Kober with Emelie McCaughey - Junior National Mogul Champion U16 and overall Highest Score

After celebrating a terrific season, the Apex Freestyle Club's (AFC) Head Coach, Rob Kober, will be temporarily stepping away to coach the Chinese Olympic Mogul Team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Kober, who previously spent 16 years coaching multiple Canadian Olympic teams, mentored the B.C. Freestyle Team, coached the Chinese Olympic Freestyle Team, and guided Canadian mogul skier Mikael Kingsbury to his Olympic gold medal in 2018, has been back with the local team for two years.

While residing in Penticton, his own children grew up within the club.

The club shared in their announcement that Kober is regarded as one of the world's premier mogul coaches and has been instrumental in the recent successes of many of their own athletes, facilitating opportunities such as Grady Parsons and Emelie McCaughey's invitations to the BC Mogul Team and numerous podium finishes and personal bests for our Performance Team.

"Despite his temporary departure, Rob will remain an integral part of AFC, serving as an ambassador and mentor to both coaches and high-performance athletes. While we bid him farewell for now, we eagerly anticipate witnessing his achievements in this exciting chapter of his career," AFC said.

Rob will continue coaching AFC Water Ramp Camps through August 2024.

AFC is asking for coaches to apply for the roles of Head Coach and Assistant Coach for their high-performance team. For more information on these positions, reach out to [email protected]