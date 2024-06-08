Summerland's 'sunshine list' of employees who earn over $75K grows again for 2023

Photo: File photo

A slight increase of employees joined the District of Summerland's "sunshine list", which accounts for the municipal employees who earned over $75,000 during the past year.

Municipalities are required to disclose the names and salaries of employees making above that number each year by law, remuneration of the Mayor and Council, and a roll of Suppliers of Goods and Services with total payments greater than $25,000.

The district’s 2023 Statement of Financial Information shows that seven more employees for a total of 60 were added to the list.

A financial report going before council on Tuesday outlines the list and details the salaries of each employee over the $75,000 threshold, as well as those of elected officials.

According to information in the municipality’s 2023 Statement of Financial Information, the district spent a total of $9,547,171.32 on employee remuneration in 2023, with a total of $121,836.23 in expenses, $6,031,391.37 of which went to the sunshine list.

The highest five remunerations, not including expenses, for 2023 were:

Graham Statt, Chief Administrative Officer: $187,931.64

David Svetlichny, Director of Finance: $155,696.62

Ryan Robillard, Electrical Utility - Foreman: $151,760.86

Jeremy Storvold, Director of Utilities - $146,244.26

Joseph Mitchell, Director of Works & Infrastructure - $143,937.89

The salary for Mayor Doug Holmes was $38,896.02, while Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer received $24,426.25 and each of the other five councillors received $17,503, for a total of $150,865.88. Expenses from all of council totalled $28,940.09, which is up by more than $10K from 2022, which was $18,492.93.

Find the full list of public salaries starting on page 134 of the Summerland council afternoon agenda.