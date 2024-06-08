Pentictonites invited to add their input for city's CommuniTREE Plan

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Penticton said the draft plan for managing the city’s urban forest, Penticton’s CommuniTREE Plan, is now ready for review.

Community members are invited to come out to Gyro Park on Saturday, June 15 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to see the results and share their comments.

Launched last year, the project introduced residents to Penticton’s urban forest and identified areas with a need to build up tree canopy.

The draft plan is set to help the city reach the recommended canopy targets for the expansion and maintenance of the urban forest over the next 20 years.

“The plan outlines four different scenarios, including a recommended scenario to show how canopy cover will likely change over the next 20 years in Penticton,” Ysabel Contreras, Parks Planning and Capital Projects Coordinator with the City said in a press release.

“Nine big moves have been identified to summarize the Action Plan and guide the development for each scenario. We’re inviting the community to join us and learn more about these big moves, review the scenarios, and share their comments about whether the draft plan aligns with what they envision as a framework for the City’s first Urban Forest Management Plan.

An arborist will be on site to answer to answer questions about local trees. They will also be available to consult about resident's tree health concerns. The city encourages residents to bring a picture of their trees.

The detailed plan is ready for review at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and comments will be collected through to Friday, June 28.