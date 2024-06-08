Focus on minimal outflows from Okanagan Lake with dry conditions expected to continue

Casey Richardson

Even with a decent amount of showers in the Okanagan recently, Penticton’s dam manager said the lake is still sitting a foot below the full pool target and he doesn’t expect that to change.

Shaun Reimer, the section head of public safety and protection for the Okanagan Lake regulation system, said he is focused on managing water resources during a drought year and capturing every drop of water to disperse carefully this summer.

"So, when I've been talking to people who asked me, ‘Is the lake level doing well? I say, ‘Well, we're doing okay. I won't say we're doing well, but we're doing okay,’” he added.

The seasonal targets, including the full pool, were developed years ago as part of a major Okanagan basin-wide consultative process.

The rain over the last week and a half managed to add a few centimetres to the lake. Environment Canada said rainfall totals were at or below normal throughout the Okanagan in May.

There is still a little bit of high-elevation snow left to contribute to water levels.

Okanagan Lake will continue to rise for another one to two weeks before it levels off, and then starts falling throughout the summer, as per usual.

“On years like this, most of the time, we've been able to sort of get closer to our targets by the time we get into the fall and into winter. So that is generally comforting. But of course, if we had a very hot summer, with a lot of evaporation, that might be harder to do,” Reimer said.

People can expect to see fairly low flows in the Okanagan River through Penticton, as Reimer said they want to make sure that there's enough water in the river channel for irrigators and for fish as well as for the returning salmon.

“Last year, we had a little bit higher snowpack, and so we had a little bit more outflow at the dam but unfortunately, we didn't get those rains in June that were normal. And that was one of the reasons why Okanagan Lake sort of started off low and continued low all through summer and winter to the point where we are now,” he added.

“I would actually say I'm pleased where we are on Okanagan Lake right now with the water level and the fact that we've been able to capture as much of the water as we did. And it's been because we've had pretty minimalistic outflows all the way through.”

The plan is to maintain those low outflows until the lakes and rivers further south need the assistance of more water.

“I want people to be aware of that, we are going into the second year of very much drought conditions and water conservation is helping everyone. It's helping, the farmers when you're eating their fruit, drinking their wine, it's helping the fish in the river, and it's really helping your whole community.”

The BC River Forecast Centre said in its most recent report that low snowpack, early snowmelt and lingering impacts from ongoing drought are creating significantly elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer.

“We've been really trying to capture every drop, so that has been a big difference between last year because we're coming into the second year of what appears to be a drought.”

The BC Wildfire Service has been gearing up for a busy fire season if the drought persists. Wildfire season in the Southern Interior typically hinges on if it rains in June—the Okanagan's wettest month historically— or not.

Many interior cities are also already at elevated stages of water restrictions.