'Absolutely floored': Family eternally thankful for support to help Summerland mom with newborn baby going through cancer treatment

In just 52 hours, a GoFundMe to help a Summerland family prepare for their upcoming cancer battle while caring for a newborn surpassed its goal.

Siblings James Clausen and Nicole Clausen started the fundraiser at the end of May, looking to help out their brother Thomas Clausen and his wife Savanna Clausen.

The couple had recently celebrated the birth of their newborn George this March, after previously suffering through a miscarriage and stillborn birth of their first son.

Shortly after giving birth to George, the family said Savanna started feeling some pain in her chest. After consulting her doctor and running through some tests, Savanna was diagnosed with Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma.

James said Savanna has already begun some treatments of chemo and radiation, because it was such a quick onset.

"They set her off immediately to the Okanagan hospital there, and then they're going to be moving her to Vancouver for future treatments," James added.

"Obviously, it's a very difficult situation for them, but I think they're taking it one day at a time and just making sure to try and look at everything with a forward thinking approach and a positive approach, instead of immediately going towards the worst case scenarios. They're mostly focused on just trying to make sure that their newborn is getting the love and focus he can get at this time."

Knowing for the next six months, the small family will have to travel to Vancouver General Hospital where Savanna will have to stay for a substantial amount of time for her chemotherapy treatments, the two said they knew they wanted to start a fundraiser to help.

"We lost our dad in 2013 so I think that as a united front, we've been doing this for a long time as a family, just in general, we're just a strong hold, and we've got such a support in the community," Nicole said.

Savanna is currently on maternity leave and Thomas, who was in his Carpentry apprenticeship training, will be faced with some large financial stresses in the coming months and extended future.

"We just wanted to make sure that they didn't have that worry on their plate when it came up," Nicole said. "You're already, especially in this economy, being as careful and cautious as you can possibly be, and then to have this on top of it. I mean, to try and get a place that is very close to the hospital so that Tom isn't having to drive 45 minutes back and forth with the baby."

Luckily, in just a few days, the family went beyond their $30K goal.

"We were absolutely floored," James said, noting it was incredible they reached it so fast.

"I knew that when we started it, with just how long we've been in this town, and how many people that we know, and even with her family too, we're long, long time residents, and we knew that we would get the support from that community, but I never expected it to blow up as quickly as it did, and to really make our marker," Nicole added.

James said he believes it is a testament to how much the community has been touched by the Savanna And Thomas.

"I see all the names pouring through, they're all names I recognize, and all people we grew up with and had interactions with as well."

With the family having reached their fundraising goal, now they just want to express their gratitude.

"I don't even know still how many 'Thank yous' I can give. I keep bumping into people, and I'm just hugging everybody these days, but just thank you," Nicole said.

"We're just kind of hoping that these next six months are going to bring us more positive news with her treatments. You never know how these things go, unfortunately, so we're just trying to stay as positive as we can."

James added that they feel blessed that everyone was able to contribute to Savanna's cost so much.

"Just remember, if you're a regular contributor to GoFundMe, there's plenty of other accounts out there as well with just as good a causes."