Penticton RCMP send congratulations to local graduates with a reminder to celebrate responsibly

The Penticton RCMP is offering congratulations to graduates on Friday as they celebrate their academic achievements, with a little reminder to keep those parties age-appropriate and legal.

"As you toss your caps into the air and bid farewell to late-night cram sessions, we at the Penticton RCMP want to extend our sincerest congratulations on your well-deserved achievement," Cst. Kelly Brett said in a press release.

"But before you start drafting your guest list and debating whether to splurge on a chocolate fountain or karaoke machine for your celebration, we have some friendly reminders for you:"

Alcohol Related:

The age of majority in BC is 19 years (under 19 = a minor),

It is illegal for a minor to be found in possession of liquor,

It is illegal (for anyone) to consume alcohol in public,

It is illegal to have open liquor in a motor vehicle (including a bus or limo),

It is illegal to purchase/provide liquor to a minor,

You may be arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Drug Related:

You may be arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle if you are under the influence of any intoxicating substance (not restricted to alcohol),

It is illegal to be found in possession of any illegal drug and prescription medication which is not prescribed to you.

If you host a party:

You may be subject to City Noise Bylaws infraction tickets. These fines are issued to the homeowner, so even if mom and dad are not home for the party, they may still get the bill.

"Graduation celebrations can be a lot of fun, but it’s important to plan ahead and make sure everyone gets home safely. Designating a designated driver or arranging for alternate transportation ensures that everyone can enjoy the festivities responsibility," Brett added.

"Congratulations to all the graduates, and remember to celebrate responsibly."