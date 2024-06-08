Rotary Club of Penticton names Student of the Month for June

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Mya Burghardt is the Rotary Club of Penticton's Student of the Month for June.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to select Mya Burghardt — an all-round, immensely gifted, fiercely determined, and deeply caring Grade 12 student athlete at Princess Margaret Secondary School — as Rotary Student of the Month for June.

Burghardt’s SOM selection is a no brainer as her outstanding achievements in numerous activities during her time at Maggie provide a textbook example of how focus, dedication and drive in the dogged pursuit of excellence can yield mind-bending results.

She has refined this formula for success to perfection, garnering some 17 academic, athletic, leadership and inspirational awards culminating in Top Academic Student in Grade 9 and Top All-round Student in Grades 10 and 11.

Born and raised in Penticton, Burghardt is the third of four children in a tightly knit family in which being physically active and outside exploring nature are central to maintaining a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. Empathetic, engaging and mature beyond her years, she has been well-coached at home in core life skills promoting self-fulfillment, career success and social obligation.

Hardwired with an inquisitive, razor-sharp intellect primed by an insatiable quest for knowledge, she has always excelled scholastically. Since Grade 10, she has recorded a stellar average grade of 97.3 per cent while carrying a full slate of demanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-foundational subjects. In fact, she averaged an eye-popping 98 per cent in eight STEM (math and science) courses, achieving the top mark in six of them.

While enjoying the variety of courses she has taken at Maggie, Burghardt has a burning passion for math and the sciences as she finds “their subject material makes sense, often provides a clear answer, and offers insight into all matter of things, both physical and living, in our universe.”

Science teacher Cory Hogg said, “I have had the pleasure of being Mya’s physics 11 and 12 teacher for the past two years. Curiosity-driven, self-motivated and detail-focused, she engages in class with purpose and passion. She always lights up the room with her beaming smile, kind and thoughtful acts, and warm exchanges among peers and teachers alike."

Math teacher Chris Becker said, “Mya is truly an exceptional student. In her three math courses, she was advanced a year, so although younger than her classmates, she was a role model for them."

A versatile athlete, Burghardt has played on the PMSS girls soccer and field hockey teams and with Pinnacles FC, a local soccer club, since Grade 10. She also played on Maggie’s inaugural ultimate frisbee coed team this past year. As a midfielder in soccer and a centre forward in field hockey, she has been a key member of both teams, having garnered Top Female Athlete, Jr. Girls Soccer MVP and Jr. Field Hockey Impact in Grade 10 and Sr. Field Hockey Impact in grade 11.

These feats as a student athlete, impressive as they are, constitute only two facets of Burghardt’s solid track record at Maggie. It is two others, namely, stellar leadership and selfless service to others, that set her apart and define her unique set of special talents and guiding core principles.

Recipient of the coveted Robyn Muir Inspirational Award in Grade 10, Burghardt is driven by “a burning passion to create an encouraging and inclusive learning environment where others have an opportunity to succeed and excel like me.”

She takes great pride in her well-honed teaching skills, taking different angles for different students as no two process information the same.

Burghardt has eagerly joined in various extramural activities. These include events for fostering a positive school culture, such as Kindness Week, Grade 8 Orientation Day and Remembrance Day Ceremony, and fundraisers, such as 10,000 Tonight food drive for the Salvation Army, Haunted House For Kids to provide Christmas hampers for needy kids and funds for a Dry Grad.

Music is also an important part of Burghardt’s life. She began taking formal piano lessons in Grade 6 and has now completed up to Level 6 in The Royal Conservatory of Music Certificate Program.

Burghardt is quick to credit her dad, her role model, for her healthy, well-balanced lifestyle, noting that “he has always encouraged me to try new things and challenge myself athletically.”

For relaxation, Burghardt enjoys being active in the outdoors with family and friends: hiking, biking, camping, waterboarding and exploring our scenic valley and in winter, skiing up at Apex on weekends. She also loves playing the guitar and teaching the family dogs tricks.

Given her “fervent desire to embark on a career that benefits the health and wellbeing of others,” it is fitting that upon graduation, Burghardt plans to obtain a BSc degree in the biomedical sciences at UBC Okanagan before pursuing doctoral studies in dentistry as a prelude to a productive and rewarding career following in her dad’s footsteps.

This jewel of a young lady with the “human touch” will surely enrich and inspire the lives of all those she meets along the way.