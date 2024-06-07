Penticton RCMP asking for public's help in locating missing woman

Photo: RCMP

The Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a local woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police said Shy-Anne Kruger, 37, was last seen on May 18, 2024.

Kruger is described as an Indigenous female who is around 5’05" (165cm) in height, 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black halter top and black Skirt

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).