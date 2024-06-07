Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen opens registration for summer recreation activities

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's recreation department has released its summer programming guide.

The guide is available online here, and registration is available here.

Residents need to create or have an account to access online registration. The account can also be used to buy watercraft storage memberships, and to book sports courts, parks and RDOS facilities.



Programs available include ‘Beat the Heat’, yoga, and tennis as well as the Physical Activity Trailer’s schedule and Canada Day events.

"Summer is the season to enjoy the outdoors," reads a press release from the RDOS.

"Try something new, and continue your physical activity in the warm Okanagan weather."