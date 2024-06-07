Penticton Lawn Bowling Club holding open days this weekend to share love of the sport

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is hosting two days of open houses to encourage new potential members to check out the sport that features gentle competition and a great community spirit.

On June 8 an 9 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., drop on by the club to enjoy the sunshine and meet some members who are happy to teach the ins-and-outs of the sport.

"Just bring yourself, and the family, with a pair of flat-soled shoes and our friendly coaches will provide the rest," explained Bernadette Barry, membership director, in an email.

There is no charge to attend the open house days, and registration is not required.

Barry said part of the appeal of the sport is that is open to all ages, all levels of fitness and expertise, and that it fosters great camaraderie.

The club is located at 260 Brunswick Street in Penticton. Anyone who is interested but can't make the open house this weekend, Barry would be happy to answer questions at [email protected].