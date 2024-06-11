Iconic Penticton restaurant The Nest ready for a delicious re-vamp

Photo: Contributed The Nest's B.E.L.T on house-made garlic-cheddar toast.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

There are new and exciting things happening at The Nest restaurant in Penticton.

On April 1, local businessman Johnny Aantjes took over the popular eatery on Fairview Road with a focus on elevating the breakfast and brunch experience.

“We added some mainstream items like steak and eggs, omelet, steak sandwich, poutine and beef dip to the menu,” said Johnny. “We are trying to bring that elevated home-cooked meal experience to The Nest.”

The Nest has also expanded its hours.

The Nest is now open two hours earlier from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

With summer around the corner, The Nest patio is the perfect place to try out the new menu items for brunch. Furry companions are always welcome on the patio.

Enjoy one of their famous eggs benny, chorizo hash or the new steak and eggs on the patio.

The steak and eggs features a six ounce steak, two free range eggs cooked the way you like them, with a choice of English muffin, multigrain, sourdough and a side of brown butter smashed potatoes. Pair your breakfast or brunch with a specially made coffee or the house Caesar.

Everything at the Nest is made from scratch using locally sourced foods and products, said Johnny.

Their new beef dip is also a mouthwatering must-try.

Made with slow cooked brisket freshly shaved and served on a toasted hoagie bun with mayo and au jus, the beef dip has quickly become a popular menu item.

Johnny suggests you swap out the mayo for their house horseradish mayo or make it a Philly-style beef dip with onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

The savoury truffle fries are a great side to any of your brunch or lunch dishes, he said.

Their bread is made from scratch for their sandwiches and their chef-inspired soups change daily.

Johnny is excited to showcase the new comfort foods to the weekend brunch crowd and also open the Nest earlier for those who love a morning meal any day of the week.

“We’ve taken what The Nest did well and added to it.”

The evenings will offer Chef Specials including things like a full steak dinner with mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and veggies at a price point that people can afford.

The Nest will continue with its lengthy cocktail, local craft beer and wine list.

Desserts and dessert drinks are also not to be missed at The Nest, with their creamy delicious cheesecake standing out.

Happy hour will be extended to every day of the week with a brand-new menu to come.

“We want people to have that really good restaurant experience including friendly service without the high pricing.”

“Come check out the restaurant and see what we have to offer,” said Johnny.

The Nest is located at the west end of the historic Cannery building at #301-1475 Fairview Road, right beside Many Hats Theatre.