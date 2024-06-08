Penticton's Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation holding fundraising silent auction

Photo: Contributed

The countdown is on to the 2024 Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation "Tee it Up for Education" charitable golf tournament, and a silent auction is already up and running.

Every year, OCHF hosts the tournament and auction with all proceeds going to providing educational opportunities through sport to those facing financial barriers in the community.

The main golf event is on June 18, but the auction action is underway.

Items up for bidding range are varied, featuring everything from jewelry to hockey memorabilia, golf trips to concert tickets, and much more.

Winners will be notified after the tournament concludes, and pickup will be available in Penticton or shipping can be arranged throughout Canada.

Find the auction online here.