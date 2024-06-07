Series of community pop-up events planned to add downtown vibrancy in Penticton

Photo: Meiklejohn Architectural Design Rendering of the planned setup for Street Beats & Eats

Save the dates! The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is announcing a series of pop-up community events this summer, with plans to transform an empty lot into the place to be.

On four dates throughout the season, 596 Main Street will transform into "Street Beats & Eats," free to attend and family-friendly.

All the pop-ups will run from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring various live music acts, food trucks and a beverage garden, and each with a unique theme:

June 20: Mini Classic Car Show

July 11: Vintage Market

August 5: BC Day

September 5: Jazz

“The Downtown Penticton BIA is excited to bring the Community Pop-Up Project to life this year in partnership with the City of Penticton. As most of the events Downtown Penticton happen near the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street, we are happy to be bringing further vibrancy to the 400-700 blocks from now until mid-September," said Brett Turner, DPBIA executive director.

"Our goal is to showcase the amazing businesses that we have within those blocks and we look forward to both locals and tourists enjoying what we’ve put together."

Check out more details on each event at the DPBIA events website here.