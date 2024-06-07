Fire destroys Princeton riverside cabin previously damaged in major flood

Photo: File photo Riverside Motel cabin in Princeton during the 2021 floods.

A historic cabin along the Tulameen River was lost to a fire on Tuesday night, destroyed completely after already being hit by floodwaters more than two years ago.

The Princeton Volunteer Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. to a fire at the the Riverside Motel in the downtown area.

Fire Chief Rob Banks said since the cabins were hit hard by the floods in 2021, they've been in disrepair and full of dirt, noting it's been tough once the buildings were compromised to bring it back.

"Over the past couple of years people have kind of squatted in them and made a little bit of a shelter," he added.

The fire was limited to one cabin which started in the kitchen of the home before spreading throughout.

"We had a bit of a wind and the doors [were] open, so the rest is history."

Banks said their team of roughly 17 firefighters on scene spent about an hour and a half knocking down the fire.

No injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire has been handed over to RCMP.