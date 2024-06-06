99 year old Summerland D-Day veteran writes poem to honour fallen, remembers friends

Photo: Contributed Richard and Kathleen spending time together during COVID before her death a year ago.

A 99-year-old World War II veteran took part in Thursday's D-Day memorial in Summerland B.C.

Richard Norris is one of a slowly dwindling number of Canadian veterans who took part in D-Day and World War II, "I'm still here. It's been 80 years."

Norris says he was a 17-year-old fisherman when enlisted, "I got a letter from the King, he was looking for men who could handle small boats in rough seas."

The next thing he knew he was a member of the British Royal Marines, naval assault force, later known as combined operations heading towards Normandy.

Norris says the attack was supposed to go on June 5, 1944 but the seas were too rough so they had to wait until June 6.

"We were sitting there in the harbour. And this girl that worked in Whitehall in London, went home and told her mother it started and we heard that and said it was not 'no, no, no, that can't be true.' The next morning, we got sealed orders on board and we knew that was real," says Norris.

He doesn't like to think about the men and friends he lost that day but he knows how lucky he was.

"It brings back tears, there's not many of us left. I think Hitler screwed up when he forgot about the American battleships, the British battleships and destroyers. They gave them the coordinates and I'll tell you that when those big salvos went over from the battleships the Germans were just wiped out, nobody could find their false teeth," Norris says of the bombardment that accompanied the assault.

Norris managed to survive the war and return to B.C. where he met his wife Kathleen while taking a course at UBC, "she was in the Women's Army Corps and well, we just clicked."

Kathleen passed away about a year ago but Norris is surrounded by about 40 family members in the area when we asked him for his reflections on the war he recited a poem he wrote.

"The heavens cry when nations send their youth to foreign lands to fight and die, to make men free, to gain that elusive victory. If the wars go on in the minds of men there'll be no peace, no victory then. And so man to man we live as one and heed the heaven's cry."

Norris says the line about heaven's cry comes from a trip he made to a monastery in France where 28 soldiers, prisoners of war were murdered.

"It was really weird. When we went in the sun was shining. When we came out, it started to rain, even the priests remarked, 'the heavens are crying.'"

Norris regrets the loss of life from the war, "when are we going to stop killing each other? For useless causes? I was killing Germans who are now my best friends."

"Where's the skill and ability to govern? The empires have collapsed over the years. I can name them all. And I tell you honestly, I hate to say this, but we're on that road. (The world) we're running is a corporate democracy and you know how the corporations work? The politicians go around and around. I don't know, I was born in the bush I grew up tough and learned to fight but it definitely doesn't make sense."

Norris has seen many things over the course of his 99 years and says he looks forward to spending time with his family because he knows so many others were not that lucky.

Three-hundred and fifty-nine Canadians were killed on D-Day.