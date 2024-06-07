Penticton's Ha Ha Ha KidzFest full of fun and entertainment

Casey Richardson

The largest arts and culture children's festival in the Okanagan kicked off on Thursday, aiming to make sure that art, entertainment, education and accessibility stay alive in Penticton.

Penticton's third annual Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is a three day arts and culture festival for local children and families.

"It's a pile of fun. It's for really great cause. We're nonprofit. So everything for this festival goes towards the programming for our kids," Board Chair and Festival Organizer Rachel Bland said.

The best part of the event for Bland is seeing the kid's faces lighting up.

"When they watch something they thought was impossible become possible in front of their eyes, some of these performers from across Canada that come and that just do something magical in front of them. And then they get to learn the skill as well...It's just amazing to me," she added.

Kidzfest had its inception in 2019, but was unable to properly launch until 2022.

It now welcomes over approximately 1,000 people daily, with a 2024 theme of "Where Our Stories Meet."

While the event has programming primarily geared towards kids ages two to 12, Bland said it is for everybody.

"We get families of all ages, all cultures, all up and down the valley coming."

Friday has limited public tickets available as the space is full of kids experiencing their school field trip day, but the park will be wide open for attendees Friday night and Saturday.

Friday evening features a community concert in the park by donation, with artists Lee Edward Fodi and Latin Beat.

"That is not a [solely] kids program thing. That's a Latin band that's going to be super fun down here on Friday night. And then we have a parade on Saturday morning. So there's lots of different activities, over 15 different activities, and lots of different shows all day long. So pretty much anybody can find something that they like at Kidzfest," Bland added.

On Saturday, the event day kicks off with a Kidzfest Story Parade adjacent to Okanagan Lake at 8:45 a.m., followed by fun open to the general public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets at the gate are $11 plus tax & fees. For more information head online to hahahakidzfest.com