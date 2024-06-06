Vancouver Canucks announce Young Stars Classic rookie tournament set for September in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton File Photo

Once again the Young Stars Classic rookie tournament will be returning to Penticton.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday that the tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, Sept. 13 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Four NHL hockey teams — the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets — will once again take part in this four-day tournament.

“We are excited to be heading back to Penticton this fall to participate in this great event,” Patrik Allvin, general manager of the Canucks, said in the press release.

“This will be an opportunity for some of our top prospects to work with [NHL veteran] Manny Malholtra in a very competitive environment. We look forward to seeing Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson, Ty Mueller and Ty Young compete in this tournament.”

The Young Stars Classic, which began in 2010, will feature top prospects from the Canucks, Flames, Oilers, and Jets in a six-game round-robin format.

Last year’s tournament included several players who would go on to play regular season NHL games in the 2023-24, season, such as Vancouver’s Arshdeep Bains and Cole McWard, Calgary’s Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka and Yan Kuznetsov, and Winnipeg’s Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert.

This year will mark the 11th iteration of the Young Stars Classic, taking place from Sep. 13-16.

A complete schedule for the tournament will be released soon.

Ticket information will also be announced at a later date and interested attendees can sign up at www.canucks.com/youngstarsearlyaccess for more information on tickets and ticket packages.