Prolific South Okanagan offender promises to change after being sentenced to 99 more days behind bars

Photo: File photo

A prolific criminal was handed a sentence for a further 99 days in jail in Penticton courts Thursday, after being found with a stolen vehicle and fleeing the police the year prior.

Amos James Atkins, 34, previously pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of stolen property, assaulting a peace officer and a breach of probation order.

Atkins was out of jail on a release order in relation to a number of other offences at the time.

Court heard that sometime in the early morning of April 14, 2023, Murray Buick GMC in Penticton had a truck stolen, as well as key fobs to other vehicles.

At 10:20 a.m. that same day, Princeton RCMP learned through OnStar, a vehicle security system, that the truck stolen had had its ignition lock disabled in the Martin Lake campground area.

RCMP responded and found Atkins near the vehicle, and four others, many familiar to police.

Some of the people fled the scene on foot, but Atkins attempted to get into the vehicle, ostensibly to drive away. He eventually fled on foot instead after police informed him he was under arrest.

A police chase ensued, involving a scuffle with the arresting RCMP officer.

Atkins was hit with a conducted energy device, commonly known as a “Taser,” twice, then removed the wires and ran into the frozen lake.

After he was in the water for about 30 seconds he returned to shore and was informed once again he was under arrest. He ran again towards the nearby residence, but was caught up with another police officer and placed under arrest.

After his arrest, key fobs for multiple stolen vehicles were found in his clothing.

The court heard that Atkins has more than 50 criminal convictions, many of which involved theft of vehicles.

Lawyers said that it is unclear whether Atkins was the “mastermind” behind the theft, but it was clear he was involved.

He is reportedly making “genuine efforts” to cleaning up his life, and that he “may follow through this time,” according to the Crown.

Defence lawyer James Pennington felt his client has saved the courts a great deal of time and money by pleading guilty.

When given his chance to speak, Atkins acknowledged his wrongdoing and his dedication to changing.

“I know that I haven’t had the greatest pathway with the law, I struggle with my addiction,” Atkins said.

“I know that I messed up in the past and I’ve been in front of you many times before this. It sucks because I didn’t give myself the opportunity to change myself around.”

He said that he overdosed last year and it really made him look at this life.

"I don't want to keep coming back again, I've wasted my whole life here [in prison]. I know it's up to me to change that."

Atkins asked Judge Gregory Koturbash if he could have supervision in community for the last three months of his incarceration sentence. That was refused.

Koturbash said Atkins has been been "relentless" over the years.

“The most effective way we can save guard the public is rehabilitation,” he said.

“As far as I'm concerned, this is it. This is really it. If you’re not going to turn it around this time, you can fully accept the penitentiary next time around.”

In the end, Koturbash sentenced Atkins to a further 99 days in jail, after taking into account the time served in custody, and a probation order for six months.

“You’ve got a lot of people in this room," Koturbash said, referring to family and community members who showed up in court to show support.

"Don’t let anybody down."