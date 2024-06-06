Summerland brothers given green light to continue years-long legal feud with police

Photo: Facebook Brad and Darren Besler, pictured in 2021.

A pair of Summerland brothers who have become well-known in the community for their litigious activities will be free to continue a civil lawsuit against police, but not Crown prosecutors.

Brad and Darren Besler have been in and out of court for years, facing charges and filling lawsuit submissions over their tumultuous relationship with What the Fungus, a Summerland farm that borders the Besler property.

They successfully overturned a conviction for criminal mischief in 2021, and have since gone after the police and prosecutors, alleging wrongdoing during the investigation and ensuing trial.

The Beslers named more than a dozen defendants in their civil lawsuit, including RCMP officers and members of the provincial Crown's prosecutorial arm.

Claims included that the defendants "violated the Crown Counsel Act”, “conspired to mislead the Court”, “acted in bad faith and displayed unmistakable bias and negligence”, “had conflicts of interest”, “violated the BC Prosecution Service’s charge assessment guidelines", “failed to objectively and fairly assess all available evidence” and “engaged in Misfeasance in Public Office," according to court documents.

In response, the RCMP and the Crown both filed a request that the claims against them be dismissed.

BC Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson agreed with just one of those requests.

Wilson decided not enough evidence had been provided that warranted a lawsuit alleging the Crown defendants had acted improperly, and struck the claims against that group of defendants.

"It seems highly improbable that the plaintiffs would be able to prove on a balance of probabilities that the prosecution was undertaken without reasonable and probable grounds when they were both found guilty by the trial judge," Wilson wrote in his decision.

However, the RCMP defendants are still fair game for the civil lawsuit.

"The essence of the plaintiffs’ malicious prosecution claim is two-fold: (1) the police recommended charges against them without evidence; and (2) that prosecutors laid and continued to prosecute charges against them, while ignoring clear evidence that it was the complainants who were the aggressors, and not the plaintiffs," Wilson wrote.

"The plaintiffs argue this was a volatile situation with a serious potential for violence, yet the police did nothing to assist them. In their view, the police defendants characterized them as the perpetrators when they were actually the victims."

Wilson decided not to dismiss the claims against the police defendants, effectively giving the Beslers a green light to continue their ciivl suit.

The Beslers provided a written statement in response to the overall decision.

"We respectfully disagree with Justice Wilson's decision to strike our claims against the Crown defendants. We will be filing an appeal to the BC Court of Appeal based on factual and legal errors in his decision as it relates to the Crown defendants," they said.

No alleged factual and legal errors have yet been proven.